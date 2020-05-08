CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We turn now to breaking news out of Chicopee - where police said they found and raided an illegal bar.
Western Mass News arrived at the aftermath scene of this bust at the Dugout Cafe & Pizza at 134 Meadow Street.
The Chicopee Police Department spokesperson Michael Wilk told Western Mass News tonight that undercover officers entered the building and found multiple people eating and drinking.
In the basement, they discovered a fully operational bar, complete with a poker machine.
Dugout Cafe has been served a cease and desist.
Wilk also said that the investigation - which is also happening while restaurants are supposed to be closed to customers due to the governor’s stay-at-home order - is still ongoing.
