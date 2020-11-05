SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ballot question one has officially passed in the Bay State, but what does this mean for local repair shops?
“People come in…they asked about it and we will tell them vote yes, give us our right to repair,” said Marcus Gonzalez, manager of Springfield Auto and Tire Service.
With over two million votes, the right to repair ballot question has passed in Massachusetts, expanding the current law by giving car owners and independent auto shops greater access to vehicle data.
It’s something local repair shops are grateful for.
“I appreciate that everyone voted yes and gave us a right to repair and gave the owners of the vehicles the rights to repair their vehicles wherever they choose to,” Gonzalez
Gonzalez said the existing law is holding them back from repairing newer vehicles currently in their garage.
“It’s an ’18 Dodge we’re trying to retrieve information from and we can’t, so we have to tell the customer to take it to the dealer because we can’t retrieve the information to fix the vehicle,” Gonzalez noted.
Even though they pay for an updated database to scan vehicles for issues, the technology has advanced to the point that dealerships are able to lock the mechanics out of vital information to service the vehicles.
“Dealerships are holding it hostage… not letting small repair facilities repair their vehicles,” Gonzalez said.
Starting with model year 2022, auto manufacturers selling vehicles in Massachusetts must equip them with open access data systems.
Gonzalez said this change will help the market stay competitive and help keep them in business.
“Dealerships want to keep customers coming in and I understand that, but they have to understand the customer has a right to take it anywhere else besides the dealership, if they choose to,” Gonzalez added.
Gonzalez told Western Mass News not only will this help his business, but it will also help you as a car owner.
“Some places do charge a lot to scan the vehicle when the ‘Check Engine’ light is on. With that, people go to parts stores to get it scanned. If they can’t get into the computer to scan it, the customer can’t buy the part to fix it themselves…Massachusetts is going to be the state to start this and hopefully, it goes the worldwide, having the other states come on board with the right to repair,” Gonzalez explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.