WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just over one ago, the West Springfield Board of Health voted to mandate masks in all public indoor spaces in the town.
While initial concerns focused on how the mandate has impacted vendors and fairgoers at the Big E, one local business owner says they're losing more than income.
Western Mass News spoke with the owner of a local martial arts studio that was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now with a mask mandate back in place, he is losing even more business.
“My main concern is not just financial impact, but it’s an impact on our community and our children,” Santana’s Kung Fu Studio Head Instructor Isaac Santana said.
The West Springfield Board of Health voted to implement an indoor mask mandate in all public indoor spaces, effective Friday, September 17.
In that town meeting, community members were overwhelmingly against the mandate, one of them being Santana who owns a martial arts studio in West Springfield.
“I was very disappointed. Mostly everybody was against it end it seems like they just did not care about our personal feelings in regard to this decision they were going to make,” Santana said.
His studio lost about 50 percent enrollment when it reopened after being closed for months at the beginning of the pandemic.
He tells Western Mass News he and his wife even considered closing their doors.
“We’ve had our school for 20 years. We are small business owners. They need to realize that this is not hurting the big box stores; this is hurting your small business owners and your community,” Santana explained.
Now the mask mandate is hitting their business even harder.
“And we had started coming back once the mandates went away as we reopened, and now with the mandates being back within the last week, we have lost five or six students that are not coming back until the mandate is over with,” Santana said.
While Santana believes the Big E was a major factor in the Board of Health’s decision to implement masks indoors again, he hopes this decision is revisited once the fair is over.
“The Board of Health, I feel, needs to let business owners and the members of its community really decide what is best for them, for their business, and for their families,” Santana said.
The West Springfield Board of Health is planning to re-visit the mandate at their next meeting, which is set for October 20.
