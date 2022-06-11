Advertisement

Sunderland Police arrest wanted fugitive Christian Alonzo

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Sunderland Police Department arrested wanted fugitive Christian Alonzo Friday.

According to Police, Alonzo was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice and further detained under a New Mexico warrant, which listed his offenses as Abuse of a Child, a First Degree Felony, and Tampering with Evidence, a Third Degree Felony, which resulted in the death of an infant.

Police told Western Mass News that Police were dispatched to a noise complaint on Amherst Road at the Cliffside Apartments. Police were notified by State Police that the individual Police were questioning had a warrant out of New Mexico, which allowed for full extradition.

Leverett Police were called shortly after to assist in locating Alonzo, since he was no longer in the complex. Leverett Police were informed of Alonzo being at the Sunderland Market parking a lot, searching for someone to give him a ride the the McDonald’s in Hadley.

Hadley Police were contacted to confirm the possible location of Alonzo and traveled to the McDonald’s, where Sunderland Police found Alonzo inside.

Alonzo was booked at the Sunderland Police Department and transported to the Greenfield District Court, where he awaits extradition.

