One person dead following motorcycle accident in West Springfield Saturday night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in West Springfield late Saturday night.

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 10:45 Saturday night, officers responded to Route 5 Northbound lane between Memorial and North End bridges for a single motorcycle accident. Officers then located the driver and started CPR.

According to Police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Northbound lane of Route 5 was shut down for several hours while the West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team processed the scene.

West Springfield Police said that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

